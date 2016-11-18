Bicyclist, three pedestrians hit in Upper West Side, Bronx accidents, NYPD says

Two accidents occurred on the Upper West Side, while another happened in the Bronx, cops said.

A car hopped the curb outside 41 W. 96th St. in Manhattan, injuring two pedestrians on Nov. 17, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: @NYGovCuomo via Twitter

A 59-year-old bicyclist was fatally hit by a box truck on the Upper West Side on Thursday, the same day three pedestrians were hit, one fatally, by other vehicles, police said.

Jing Yin Jiang, of Manhattan, was riding his electric bike when he was stuck at West 88th Street and Broadway around 11:40 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old driver had swerved to avoid hitting a parked vehicle on West 88th Street, police said. He stayed at the scene and there have been no arrests, they said.

About 10 minutes before, a car jumped the curb outside 41 W. 96th St., hitting a 63-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, police said.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, police said. The woman was listed in critical condition with a possible severed leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The man was in stable condition with unknown injuries, the spokeswoman said.

The driver remained at the scene and, so far, there have been no arrests or summonses, cops said.

Earlier Thursday morning, a 72-year-old man was fatally struck in the Bronx. Police said a black Ford traveling south on Richardson Avenue in Wakefield made a left turn on Nereid Avenue, and hit the man.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, cops said. The driver fled the scene, driving east on Nereid Avenue.

All three incidents remain under investigation, police said.