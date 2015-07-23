Biden set to announce improvements to LaGuardia Airport: Report

About 1,000 workers at LaGuardia and Kennedy Airport say they will strike starting Wednesday, July 22, 2015. This is the LaGuardia central terminal on Nov 19, 2014. Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM / doxieluver_4

The federal government will announce a winner for a design competition that will improve LaGuardia Airport’s much derided central terminal and add other features.

Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to announce the decision to improve the infrastructure to the airport Monday that will include major refurbishing, according to a report by the Daily News. Biden famously said LaGuardia was like a “third world country” during a news conference on airports last year. Cuomo announced the competition in October to gauge the public on ideas on updating the space.

The Port Authority, which oversees the airport, declined to comment about the announcement or give more details, but the Global Gateway Alliance, a transportation watchdog group, gave recommendations on what work they’d like to see.

The group’s chairman, Joseph Sitt, said there needs to be a clear timetable for the terminal’s rebuilding, amenities like a cellphone waiting lot — similar to the one in Kennedy Airport — and better transit options for passengers.

“These long overdue and first class improvements are critical to advancing our airports into the 21st century,” he said in a statement Thursday.