Big Apple Buzz | Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dine out in Brooklyn, Drew Barrymore takes in Fashion Week and more

In the midst of her estranged husband Kanye West‘s rampage on social media begging her to come back to him, Kim Kardashian enjoyed a a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner at Lilia Italian Restaurant in Brooklyn with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who reportedly just purchased an apartment in the borough and is leaving his birthplace of Staten Island.

The very attentive Saturday Night Live star held the door open for Kardashian as they arrived at the eatery in an SUV, reports the Daily Mail. The couple dined in an outdoor dining private tent.

Meanwhile, Kanye kept the beef going all Super Bowl LVI weekend by posting a photo-shopped Captain American Civil War film poster of Kim and Pete on one side and Drake, Travis Scott and him on the other side of the battle line on social media.

The rapper/clothing designer also told comedian Michael Che he would pay him a larger salary than SNL is offering if he will stop working with Davidson……….

Drew Barrymore enjoys Fashion Week

Drew Barrymore sat front row next to Alicia Silverstone at Christian Siriano‘s show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12. The iconic actress turned talk show host will turn 47 on Feb. 22.

In addition to hosting a birthday episode on her television program, Barrymore told E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rassi that she wants to spend quality time that evening with her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. The ‘ET’ star told E!: “I just told the girls I just want to have dinner with them. That’s all I care about. I don’t care if it’s on the couch watching Netflix with takeout food, or maybe we dare go to a restaurant.” Barrymore revealed that she hasn’t really been doing much dining out during the pandemic……..

A star for Andy

Bravo Real Housewives franchise executive producer Andy Cohen now officially has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host was presented with the honor in a ceremony on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. His good friend John Mayer, along with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna, spoke at the unveiling, which marked the 2,711th star on the stretch of sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard.

“We are so honored to be here on behalf of the 139 Housewives past and present to pay tribute to our friend Andy Cohen,” said Rinna, as she and Beauvais went on to list some of Cohen’s many accomplishments, including three bestselling books, 13 years of WWHL, and 15 years at the helm of The Real Housewives franchise……..

Nothing comes between Jordache and Brooke Shields

Forty years following her groundbreaking Calvin Klein jeans commercial, Brooke Shields has donned denim pants once again.

Jordache announced on Feb. 9 that the actress, entrepreneur and former model will star in its Spring 2022 advertising campaign. By tapping Shields, the nostalgic denim brand says it continues the “legacy of featuring strong and successful women wearing denim in their campaigns.”

For the campaign, shot by photographer Cass Bird, Shields wears Jordache’s dark-washed skinny, flare and straight fit jeans, topless and with the brand’s logo tee. Shields, 56, told a source the photos were not retouched.

“We are excited to work with Brooke Shields,” said Liz Berlinger, Jordache president. “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.”…….

We hear…

According to reports, Alec Baldwin said goodbye to rural Hampshire in the U.K. on Feb. 8 after spending three days in the English countryside for a location shoot for his latest film.

The Manhattan resident is reportedly rebuilding his reputation in unlikely surroundings, with quaint market town Alton playing host to the beleaguered actor while he shoots forthcoming feature “97 Minutes. “The thriller is his first foray back into acting since a prop gun he was holding went off on the set of his now abandoned western “Rust” in October, killing 42-year old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins…..

On Feb. 10, Broadway’s revival of “The Music Man” opened at the Winter Garden Theatre starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

On his Instagram afterwards, Jackman thanked those who sent well wishes, including Ryan Reynolds, who attended the play with his wife Blake Lively. In the post, Jackman displayed a photo that Reynolds sent of his own head photoshopped onto a dancing body with a sticky note attached that read, “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching!”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann were also spotted at the opening of the play………….

Cara Delevingne installed a Wallbox EV vehicle charger at her Manhattan home on Feb. 7……….

Katie Holmes escaped serious injury as she stumbled and was able to catch herself with her hands and one knee as she left the star-studded Alice + Olivia New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12 at the private members club Zero Bond in Tribeca. ……..

African American designer Vava Zadi saluted Black History Month during his Fashion Week show at Hudson Yards on Feb. 12. The presentation featured model/actor Shaun Melady whose next gig is tailor made for the handsome hunk who has been featured in multiple national Anheuser Busch ads. He will take on the play boy role in the television show “The Grams” for Season 2……..

Sightings

Zoe Saldana walking in Manhattan on Feb. 7…….

Actress Amanda Seyfried leaving Saks Fifth Avenue after having dinner at L’Avenue on Feb. 10…….

It looks like Chris Cuomo has left New York City for warmer weather. The former CNN host was spotted at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida with his wife Cristina and their children…….