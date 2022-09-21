Big Apple Buzz | Katie Couric at Fashion Week, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie at ‘Amsterdam’ premiere, and more

TV personality Katie Couric and her daughter Caroline Couric Monahan attended one of the final events of New York Fashion Week, where they were joined by Nicky Hilton. The group were seen sitting front row on Sept. 15 at the Markarian fashion show, according to OK!

For the event, Couric and Monahan wore brightly colored dresses, while Hilton, who recently welcomed a baby boy with husband James Rothschild, stunned in a baby blue frock, with a matching purse and shoes……..

The stars stepped out for the world premiere of “Amsterdam” on Sept. 18 at Lincoln Center. People reports that Oscar winner Christian Bale, who stars in the film which reportedly follows an original crime story set in the 1930s involving three close friends, a doctor, a nurse and an attorney, was accompanied by his wife of nearly 23 years, Sibi Blazic.

Other celebs at the premiere included Drake and “Amsterdam” cast members Margot Robbie and Rami Malek. The upcoming film is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell.

According to People, the movie is described by 20th Century Studios as “a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience.”……..

CNN TV personality Don Lemon is moving on from his prime-time CNN show on weeknights, and will co-anchor the network’s revamped morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, reports The Wrap.

The new morning show, which debuts later this year with a new name, format and set, ends “Don Lemon Tonight” after being on the air for eight years.

In a statement, Lemon said, “The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up. I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I’ll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we’re going to have a lot of fun.”…..

Another cast member of Saturday Night Live is bidding adieu to the show. Variety reports that Chris Redd has decided to leave after appearing five seasons on the late-night sketch comedy show, following the exodus of more cast members than ever ahead of the 48th season.

Redd said in a statement, “Being a part of ‘SNL’ has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘SNL’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Redd gained notoriety for his impression of Mayor Eric Adams. He also shared an Emmy Award for his work co-writing “Come Back Barack,” a song that lamented former President Barack Obama leaving office…….

OK! reports that Giselle Bundchen and her daughter Vivian, 8, were spotted in the West Village alone on Sept. 15 as rumors swirl that there are problems between the former supermodel and husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Bundchen was also seen reportedly talking emotionally on her cell phone near the power couple’s Tribeca apartment. According to additional reports, she is also upset over how she was depicted in her recent interview with Elle magazine. Says an insider, “Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work. But all the focus was on her quotes about Tom.”…….

We Hear

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is the minority owner of NJ/NY Gotham Football Club, took to the soccer field with Serena Williams‘ husband, Alexis Ohanian, who is the lead investor of the Angel City Football Club, along with other soccer bigwigs, ahead of the NJ/NY Gotham vs Angel City match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ……..