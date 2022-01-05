Big Apple Buzz: Trevor Noah suing Manhattan hospital, Don Jr.’s secret engagement and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Breaking news is on fire with reports in every outlet on the internet that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged for almost a year. The former Fox News host set tongues wagging with engagement rumors after she posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram on January 1 wearing a huge diamond ring. According to the Daily Mail, Donald Jr, 44, secretly asked the 52-year-old Guilfoyle to marry him on New Year’s Eve in 2020. An insider told the outlet, “Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years. ” This will be Guilfoyle’s third trip to the altar. She was married to Eric Villency with whom she shares one son, from 2006-2009. Prior to that she was married to California Governor Gavin Newsome for four years before separating in 2005. In other Trump news, a new court document revealed January 3 that NY State Attorney Letitia James has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump as part of her ongoing investigation into the former president’s private business practices…..

According to multiple media outlets, Trevor Noah is suing Manhattan’s Hospital For Special Surgery, as well as Dr. Riley Williams. The Daily Show host claims both the hospital and orthopedic surgeon “were careless in failing to treat and care for him in a careful and skilled manner” in the court documents filed in New York Supreme Court. The documents also state “since the procedure, the South African comedian has suffered a loss of enjoyment for life.” Noah was recently photographed with his girlfriend actress Minka Kelly over the holidays where they seemed to be having a very good time in South Africa at a birthday party for his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana in his hometown………

After celebrating the return of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker is “heartbroken” amid allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.. The source says Parker is “fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and that everyone else at the show has been put into this position.” Continues the source, “It is not about the money, but rather her legacy.. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.” The source adds that the actress “feels like there have been two deaths,” referring to Noth’s Mr. Big dying in the And Just Like That premiere. Multiple women came forward to accuse the Equalizer star of sexual assault in the weeks following the Sex and the City revival’s December debut. “She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility, and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that Parker had “no idea” about the alleged incidents and feels “blindsided” as she “still processes what has happened.” As for Noth, the embattled actor was spotted looking downcast walking the streets of New York City alone on Christmas Day, according to OK! As he strolled around Manhattan, the co-owner of Murray Hill’s Cutting Room, sat for a moment on a park bench chatting on his cell phone…..

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) recently hosted their annual Winter Wonderland Ball. Nearly 400 of New York’s most fashionable society insiders made the the annual pilgrimage to the Bronx for a festive, fashionable evening. The ball leadership included Georgina Bloomberg, Lili Buffet, Gillian Hearst, Olivia Palermo and Ariana Rockefeller. The fall benefit committee included Lizzie Asher, Casey Kohlberg and Bryan Ludwig……

Bravo television host Andy Cohen claims he was “overserved” in an Instagram post on January 1 after he blasted former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on CNN’s New Years Eve special. Reports the Daily Mail, a “merry” Cohen yelled out “Sayanara Sucker!” tp the ex-mayor after sharing shots with the network’s co-host Anderson Cooper in honor of Betty White who passed away at 99 earlier that day. In the social media post, Cohen wrote, “I was a bit overserved last night. I had so much fun though, and I hope you did too!……

2022 has fast become a busy year for Anderson Cooper. On just the second day of January, it was announced that Cooper will host a new show, Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut in the first quarter of 2022, says Forbes. In addition, Anderson Cooper Full Circle streaming show will relocate to CNN+……….