Big Apple Jewels: Telling a story of love, hope and resilience this Valentine’s season in the Diamond District

In a city renowned for its shopping culture, hidden gems often lie off the beaten path. One such treasure is Big Apple Jewels, a family-owned jewelry business nestled in the heart of Manhattan’s Diamond District.

Founded over two decades ago by his father, the shop has flourished under the leadership of Zak Nissanov, a second-generation jeweler whose recent battle with cancer has only strengthened his resolve and commitment to his craft and the community.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, amNewYork Metro sat down with Nissanov to unpack how he and his dedicated staff have remained a jewelry staple for over 20 years.

Nissanov’s journey in the jewelry business began 20 years ago when he transitioned from wholesale diamonds into retail.

“My father started this business, and I came in to help grow it,” he said. “I expanded our offerings to include a wide range of jewelry, loose stones, custom designs, and engagement rings. We want each piece to tell a story.”

At Big Apple Jewels, customer experience transcends mere transactions. Nissanov believes a memorable shopping experience is predicated on genuine connections with customers. Before recommending a specific design, he engages clients in deep conversations, asking about their inspirations and personal stories.

“I like to know about the person’s journey,” he said. “What inspires them? What do they feel good about? This allows us to create not just jewelry, but pieces that resonate emotionally.”

His approach is particularly evident when it comes to engagement rings.

“Many men come in thinking they need to pick a stone without understanding the significance behind it,” he said. “For instance, do you prefer a round stone or a cushion cut? Does that shape represent something for you? By the time they leave here, not only do they have a ring, but they’ve also formed a connection to it and the moment it symbolizes.”

However, just over a year ago, Nissanov faced a life-altering challenge when he was diagnosed with cancer. His initial reaction was one of unyielding determination.

“I said to myself, ‘This is the next challenge,’” he told amNewYork Metro. “I approached it as I would any difficulty in life. My mindset was simple: I am going to do whatever it takes to get through this.”

Through treatment, Nissanov discovered critical insights that reshaped his perspective on life. Zak credits his recovery to tenacity and the unwavering support of his family, friends, and community.

“Never take family for granted,” he said. “That support overwhelmed me and fueled my desire to fight. I thought, ‘These people are investing their time and energy into my recovery; I can’t let them down.’”

He is especially grateful for his mother and his wife, who both played an integral role in his recovery and sat by his side every night in the hospital.

“She never left me alone, which made all the difference,” he said.

Today, Big Apple Jewels is more than just a business; it’s a testament to personal resilience and hope. Nissanov is now cancer-free, back to work and has committed to making a meaningful impact with his business.

In a bold move, he announced a goal for 2024: selling one million pairs of diamond earrings to donate $1 million to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Shoppers can visit the shop at 37 West 47th St., Suite 600 or browse their collection online. They offer lab-grown or natural diamonds in varying sizes. Each purchase enters buyers into a $1 million giveaway.

“We want to make the world a little brighter and bring hope to those in need,” he said.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nissanov invites New Yorkers and tourists alike to explore Big Apple Jewels.

“You’re not just buying jewelry; you’re investing in a story—your own story,” he said. “Every piece we create captures a moment in time and can be passed down through generations. It’s about celebrating a life’s journey.”