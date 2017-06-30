Bike-riding man arrested in Memorial Day weekend shooting in Chelsea, police say

A bicycle-riding suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Chelsea that left four men injured Memorial Day weekend, police said.

Ricardo Daniell, 31, fired multiple shots at a group outside of 318 W. 14th St., near the Eighth Avenue subway station, at 3:25 a.m. on May 27, according to authorities. He turned himself in Thursday after being captured on surveillance footage fleeing the scene on a bike last month.

Two male victims, aged 41 and 42, suffered several gunshot wounds to their arms and torsos, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the back and a fourth victim, 35, suffered a graze wound to the back. Three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, but the 35-year-old refused medical attention.

Daniell is now facing a slew of charges, including four counts of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. A motive was not yet known.

Police previously released a video of Daniell via Twitter, and had initially said the shooter was riding an electric bicycle at the time, but they could not confirm on Friday.

Paola Betances, 22, was also arrested in connection to the incident on May 29. According to police, she was charged with drug possession. Her relation to Daniell and the shooting was not immediately clear.

With amNY.com staff