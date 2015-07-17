Bratton announces departmental charges against 19 officers

Eight sergeants, nine cops, and one detective will face discipline.

Nineteen Bronx cops face disciplinary charges following an internal audit of how crimes were classified, the NYPD said Friday.

The audit found 55 instances in 2014 where criminal complaints that included petit larceny, lost property, and misdemeanor assault were misclassified in the South Bronx’s 40th precinct, police said.

Eight sergeants, nine cops, and one detective will face discipline because of the audit’s findings, and the precinct’s commanding officer has been transferred.

The NYPD also noted corrected stats for the precinct last year show an 11.4 percent drop in crime–not 14 percent.

Top cop Bill Bratton said in a statement he would not tolerate misconduct.

“These disciplinary charges are strict but fair,” said Commissioner Bratton. “The purposeful misrepresentation of crime data is rare but nevertheless unacceptable, and it will be dealt with accordingly.”

The department said that crime reporting practices are audited twice a year in all precincts, transit districts, and in housing patrol.

