NYU takes Cosby’s name off film program for high school students

NYU has stripped Bill Cosby’s name from a film program it runs for high school students, university officials said.

Cosby, 78, had supported the William H. Cosby Future Filmmakers Workshops through benefit concerts in the mid to late 1990s. The workshops give talented New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania students from groups not well-represented in the film industry a 12-week training course in making films.

“The Future Filmmakers Workshop has removed the Cosby name in light of recent events,” said NYU spokesman Matt Nagel. “The workships predate the concerts and they will continue.”

Nagel would not say when Cosby’s name was removed from the program.

The NYU Local, a student blog, first reported the story.

More than 50 women have accused the actor and comedian of sexual assaults that date back to the mid-1960s. He has denied all the allegations, and has not been charged in any of the incidents.