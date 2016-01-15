Bill de Blasio calls Ted Cruz a ‘hypocrite’ for NYC remarks

Cruz went after Trump and NYC in the latest GOP debate.

Mayor Bill de Blasio fired back at Texas Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz Friday morning calling him a “hypocrite’’ who came “running’’ to New York City to raise “millions of dollars’’ while at the same time insulting the city’s values.

“I am disgusted at the insults that Ted Cruz threw at this city and its people,’’ said de Blasio, who found himself siding with Donald Trump. “It was right for Donald Trump to defend the city and the heroic actions of first responders.’’

The mayor said Cruz “owes the city, its people and the heroic first responders an apology.’’

Cruz in this week’s Republican debate went after Trump and the city claiming “everyone understands that the values in New York City are socially liberal or pro-abortion or pro-gay marriage, focus around money and the media.’’

The mayor said: “I find it very ironic that Ted Cruz has no trouble taking money from New York City but is quick to insult our people and values … Ted Cruz comes running to the city to raise millions and millions of dollars … This is a hypocrisy to its highest order.’’