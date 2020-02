The mayor of NYC unleashed his questionable pizza-eating strategy on vacation in Italy.

Pizza habits die hard.

Mayor Bill de Blasio caused quite the uproar amongst New Yorkers and pizza lovers everywhere when he was caught on camera in January eating pizza on Staten Island with a fork. Even Jon Stewart was upset.

But de Blasio claimed that was the way Italians eat pizza, and the mayor is indeed Italian. He’s on vacation with his family in his homeland this week, and yes, he ate pizza with a fork.

We still think that’s weak sauce.