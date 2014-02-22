Bill de Blasio’s fork gets $2,500 for charity

But the incident will still live on in infamy.

There’s nothing like owning a piece of New York history. Especially if it is particularly embarrassing to the mayor.

The fork that Mayor Bill de Blasio once used to eat pizza (for shame!) brought in an impressive $2,500 haul at a charity auction Friday night at the scene of the crime, Goodfella’s Pizzeria on Staten Island.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, reported DNA Info.

During a trip to Goodfella’s Pizzeria on January 14, the newly-elected mayor was spotted eating pizza with a fork. Reporters asked him about the indiscretion almost immediately, and he claimed sometimes he ate pizza with a fork and knife like they do in Italy, where his ancestors are from. The answer did not satisfy many, with video of the incident eventually making its way to “The Daily Show,” with Jon Stewart shouting an expletive and saying “here’s lesson number one: learn how to eat your city’s signature dish!”

As for the charity, Goodfellas owner Sal Cosentino, who made the first $1,000 bid himself, told DNA Info he put the fork up in a display case at first “because I thought it was funny.” But after the incident became famous, he decided to turn the unfortunate incident around and at least have some good come out of it.

Hopefully de Blasio has learned lesson number one: we eat our pizza with our hands.