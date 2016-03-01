And the Forbes award for the richest man in the world goes to: Bill Gates, again.

The Microsoft CEO topped the magazine’s 2016 billionaires list for the 17th time in 22 years.

Of the top 10, none are women, and only one lives (part of the time) in New York City — Michael Bloomberg, who owns property on the Upper East Side.

The richest woman in the world, according to Forbes, is Liliane Bettencourt, a principal shareholder of the beauty company L’Oreal, who is 93 and worth $36.1 billion. She ranks 11th on the list, right below the Koch brothers.

Here are Forbes’ top 10 billionaires of 2016:

1. Bill Gates, $75B, 60, Microsoft

2. Amancio Ortega, $67B, 79, Zara

3. Warren Buffett, $60.8B, 85, Berkshire Hathaway

4. Carlos Slim Helu, $50B, 76, telecom

5. Jeff Bezos, $45.2B, 52, Amazon.com

6. Mark Zuckerberg, $44.6B, 31, Facebook

7. Larry Ellison, $43.6B, 71, Oracle

8. Michael Bloomberg, $40B, 74, Bloomberg LP

9. Charles Koch, $39.6B, 80, diversified

9. David Koch, $39.6B, 75, diversified