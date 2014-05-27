Billboard unveils Twitter music trend charts

Billboard and Twitter yesterday launched interactive, real-time charts to track music trending on Twitter.

The first of the Billboard Twitter Real-Time Charts is the Billboard Trending 140, unveiled yesterday, which ranks songs most shared on Twitter in the U.S. The chart can be modified to show what song was most shared in the last 24 hours, and also provides weekly roundups.

As of press time yesterday, "XO" by John Mayer was at the top of the Trending 140 chart, with "Sexxx Dreams" by Lady Gaga directly below it.

Also released yesterday was the Emerging Artists chart, which ranks songs by up-and-coming artists based on how much they are shared in a 24-hour period.

According to a statement, Billboard and Twitter will track songs by: The inclusion of a link to music-listening platforms such as Spotify and iTunes; the use of hashtags with a song or artist's name; the use of language such as "music," "song," and "track."

For each, there is also an option to "play the chart" on Spotify.

According to Billboard, music is the most discussed topic on Twitter, with more than one billion tune-related Tweets sent in 2013. One-hundred million of those Tweets were from music accounts, and seven of the 10 accounts with the most followers on all of Twitter are musicians.

To view the charts, visit Billboard.com and click Twitter Charts in the top right corner.