Bishop Robert Brennen has announced Deacon Kevin McCormack as the new Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Deacon McCormack will replace Dr. Thomas Chadzutko, who is retiring as of August 31, 2022, after serving in the position for the past 18 years. The appointment is effective as of July 1, 2022.

Prior to his new appointment, Deacon McCormack served as the principal of Xaverian High School for 15 years, having previously worked at the school as an English and Religion teacher.

“Over the last 37 years at Xaverian, working with tremendous students and their families, dedicated staff, faculty, administrators, and devoted alumni – and especially with my friend President Alesi, I learned what makes a Catholic School great,” said Deacon Kevin McCormack. “I am grateful that Bishop Brennan has placed his trust in me to build upon the formative work of Dr. Chadzutko and continue the blessed tradition of excellence in Catholic education.”

Bishop Brennan expressed his gratitude for the service of Dr. Chadzutko throughout his career, while also indicating he was looking forward to the work Deacon McCormack aims to do in his new leadership position.

“The schools and academies of the Diocese of Brooklyn have been blessed by the many years of steady, strong, and devoted leadership of our Superintendent Dr. Thomas Chadzutko,” said Bishop Brennan. “Today we see the success of Catholic schools throughout Brooklyn and Queens because of his work. I am confident Deacon Kevin McCormack will expand on that success, given his exemplary work leading Xaverian and his clear commitment to Catholic Identity.”

The Diocese of Brooklyn boasts 70 Catholic elementary schools, as well as 15 high schools throughout Brooklyn and Queens and currently instructs nearly 31,000 students within all institutions.

Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Chadzutko also showed appreciation for his time within the Brooklyn Diocese and with Catholic education.

“Leadership and progress never exist in isolation,” said Dr. Thomas Chadzutko. “I have been blessed with pastors, principals, and staff that share the faith and the mission of Catholic education. I am fortunate to be able to reflect on the many joys that this position has afforded me. The greatest joy is the knowledge that our work has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of students over the past three decades. I am honored to have been a piece of the puzzle that has shaped the next generation of the faithful.”

For more information regarding Catholic education in the Diocese of Brooklyn, visit catholicschoolsbq.org.