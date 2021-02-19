Black Creatives & Culture Market comes to Brooklyn this weekend | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This weekend, Da Spot NYC will curate and host the Black Creatives & Culture Market at City Point BKLYN in Albee Square. The event will showcase over 20 Black artists and Black-owned businesses.

On Feb. 20-21, the public will be able to browse and shop from local, black vendors such as Brooklyn-based upcycled vintage boutique Aech and Babu, skincare company Avalah, Alexis Denise Floral Design, fashion pin line Pop Pins NYC and many more innovative creators.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to go on an interactive art walk. During the walk, featured artist Afrocentrickkky will lead a live painting. A curated collection of art will be available for purchase by local artists including Uncutt Art, One Got Beats, Ponzi, John Wright and Phree Art.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy live music at the Market. DJ Ikonikone will play R&B, Reggae, and Old School Music from 3-7 p.m. each day.

The Black Creatives & Culture Market is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing measures will be required and monitored. The market will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit DA SPOT NYC’s website.