Black-footed penguin hatches at New York Aquarium

There’s a new chick in town.

A male, black-footed penguin chick was born in Brooklyn this past November at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium to proud parents Boulder and Dassen.

The unnamed chick has been spending some quality time with his parents while adapting to his environment, “but will make his public debut in the near future,” according to a news release.

The little chick will live in the aquarium’s black-footed penguin exhibit, which houses nearly two dozen birds, the news release said.

Even though the penguins come from South Africa, a warmer climate than New York, they can live in their outdoor exhibit year round.

Black-footed penguins are on the U.S. Endangered Species list.

The New York Aquarium is open every day of the year, and its current hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $11.95 per person. The aquarium is located on Surf Avenue and West Eighth Street in Coney Island.