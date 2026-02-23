NYC BLIZZARD: Snowplow plunges into sidewalk sinkhole outside of City Hall as heavy snowfall weighs down Big Apple

An NYC Parks Department snowplow fell through a sidewalk sinkhole just outside City Hall on Monday afternoon as the city works to recover from the Blizzard of 2026.

The incident unfolded at the tip of City Hall Park just off Park Place at some time just after noon on Feb. 23. Sources said the truck was pushing snow off the sidewalk when the ground gave way.

The rear of the vehicle, which was carrying sand to mitigate the storm, became lodged in the ground and became stuck in the fractured ground.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Park workers could be seen attempting to dig snow out from around the plow in order to be able to pull it from the apparent sinkhole. Due to the heavy, wet snow that fell, the task was expected to take several hours.

The Parks Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

This was just one of many incidents reported during the blizzard, as heavy winds sent trees crashing into roadways from the Upper East Side to Gramercy and the East Village.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, at the height of the snowstorm, a large tree toppled onto the roadway at East 68th Street and Park Avenue. The Fire Department responded, using a chainsaw to cut apart the tree and clear it from traffic.

Another tree came down shortly after 10 a.m. Monday on West 82nd Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, prompting another FDNY response to remove the debris.

By Monday afternoon, a tree had fallen into the roadway on East 19th Street between First and Second avenues, crashing into a construction site and blocking traffic. In the East Village, another tree fell at East 12th Street and Fifth Avenue, shutting down a side street.

No injuries have been reported in any of these incidents.