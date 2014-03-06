Bloomberg could be called to testify in FDNY bias suit

The former mayor is one of several witnesses that could be called by the plaintiffs.

Michael Bloomberg might be called in to testify in the bias lawsuit against the FDNY, the attorney representing the plaintiffs said.

Darius Charney, the lawyer representing the Vulcan Society of minority fire fighters, confirmed that the former mayor is one of several witnesses they are considering to call in the retrial, which is expected to begin at the end of the month.

“Obviously there are a lot of high-ranking FDNY officials, some elected officials who have addressed the issue of the lack of minority firefighters,” he said.

A spokesman for Bloomberg didn’t return calls for comment. On Friday, attorneys for the city and the plaintiffs have a scheduled hearing before a Brooklyn federal court judge where they will air their objections to each other’s list of witnesses.

A final list of witnesses for the trial will be submitted to the judge next week.

Last year, the court of appeals reversed the decision by a Brooklyn federal court that said the FDNY intentionally discriminated against minorities in its hiring practices.

A new test was instituted following the original 2007 suit and the federal court ordered a monitor to keep an eye on the department’s efforts to recruit more minorities.