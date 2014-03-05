Bloomberg will speak at Harvard commencement

Bloomberg will deliver the parting message to Harvard students before they toss their caps.

Michael Bloomberg will deliver the parting message to Harvard students before they toss their caps at the school’s May 29th commencement, the Ivy League university announced Wednesday.

“Bloomberg’s career represents a rare blend of public leadership, private-sector entrepreneurship, and powerful philanthropic engagement,” Harvard President Drew Faust said in a statement. Bloomberg is a Boston native and a 1966 graduate of the Harvard Business School. “I greatly look forward to welcoming him in May,” Faust said.

It won’t be the first time the ex-mayor will close out the graduation ceremonies at a big-time college. In 2012 he gave the commencement address at the University of North Carolina.

Then in 2013, in his commencement speech at Stanford University, he told students to “have one last beer” at the local watering hole then “tomorrow, with the wind of freedom at your back, go out and pursue your American dream and help make it a reality for others.”