Who will win? Board set to award NYC casino licenses at Monday meeting

Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock Entertainment put out renderings of their Metropolitan Park casino and entertainment district proposal in Queens.

As many as three downstate full casino licenses could be awarded when the New York Gaming Facility Location Board meets in Manhattan on Monday.

The board’s Dec. 1 marks the end of a long, two-year campaign to bring full casino gambling — including lucrative table games such as blackjack, craps, and roulette — to the New York City area. Just three bidders for the three licenses remain in the running, though it is not a guarantee that the board will award all of the licenses on Monday.

One of the favorites to receive a downstate casino license is Resorts World New York City, which operates a video gaming facility at the site of Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, Queens. The organization’s plan calls for $5.5 billion in investment that includes the construction of a new 500,000 square-foot gaming floor comprising more than 6,000 slot machines and 800 table games.

The resort would additionally build 2,000 hotel rooms and a 7,000-seat entertainment arena on the footprint of Aqueduct, which is slated to close for racing next year upon completion of the new Belmont Park racetrack.

Another license favorite is the Metropolitan Park plan, also in Queens, championed largely by Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock Casino. If approved, Metropolitan Park will be developed on the 50-acre parking lot adjacent to Citi Field, with a casino featuring 5,000 slot machines, 375 table games, 30 poker tables, and an 18,000 sq. foot sportsbook. The development plans also include creating a 25-acre public park, new shops and restaurants and a Taste of Queens food hall.

The third active casino bid is the Bally’s Casino plan for Throggs Neck in the Bronx, whose chances of landing a license improved with MGM Empire City’s withdrawal from the running last month. Bally’s plan, which Mayor Eric Adams resurrected after the City Council initially disapproved zoning plans, includes a 500,000 sq. ft. gaming floor with 3,500 slot machines and 250 table games, including poker. It also includes the creation of a 2,000-seat event center, restaurants, retail shops, a spa and food hall.

If approved, it will be developed at the site of the Ballys Links Golf Casino near Ferry Point Park, a golf course once owned by President Trump.

The board meeting begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the CUNY Graduate Center Proshansky Auditorium (Concourse Level), 365 5th Ave. in Midtown. It will be streamed live on YouTube.