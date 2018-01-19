A complaint about a leak led to the discovery Friday of the decomposed bodies of two elderly twin sisters who, police said, neighbors had not seen since around Thanksgiving.

The bodies were found inside 1023 Union St. in Crown Heights after FDNY units responded to a report of water leaking into the adjacent building at 1021 Union St., according to an NYPD spokesman.

After fire department personnel traced the water to the basement of the 1023 address, the bodies of the women, said by police to have been in their 70s, were found upstairs in the two-story attached home. One of the women was found in a bedroom and the other was in a hallway, said the NYPD spokesman.

The bodies appeared to be in an advance stage of decomposition, with the face of one of the deceased unrecognizable, said a law enforcement source. Police said there wasn’t any apparent sign of trauma or forced entry but noted that the heat was not working and the mail had piled up. The cause of death was under investigation by the city medical examiner, police said.

Officials didn’t release the names of the dead women. Police said that neighbors told them the women were inseparable twin sisters.

A check of city property records showed that the building was owned by Marie Lynne Alleyne and Marie Anne Alleyne. They took title to the house in 1988 with a mortgage of just over $16,700, records showed. Mortgage records showed both women were unmarried. A telephone number listed for the location was disconnected.

The NYPD said it initially got a call around 2:04 p.m. Friday about two unconscious adults. An FDNY spokesman said it received a call about 2:28 p.m. about the leak and a person in cardiac arrest. The FDNY at first thought there were three dead at the location but the NYPD revised the number downward.