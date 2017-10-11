A man’s body was pulled from the Hudson River near Hell’s Kitchen Wednesday morning, about two hours after another body was found floating off the shore of Rockaway Park, police said.

A 26-year-old man was spotted floating north of Pier 99 at 59th Street and 12th Avenue at about 7:40 a.m., according to police. His body was pulled from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Hours earlier, at about 5:30 a.m. a man in his 60s was found floating in the water near Beach 116th Street and Ocean Promenade, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the men were not immediately released. The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, and the investigations are ongoing.