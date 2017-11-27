The NYPD released body camera footage on Monday that shows the moments leading up to a police officer opening fire on a man in Hamilton Heights last month.

The video, which documents part of the Oct. 22 shooting of Paris Cummings, starts around 5:30 p.m. as two officers knock on the door of a sixth-floor apartment in a building on West 143rd Street, between Riverside Drive and Broadway.

As soon as the door opens, the officers become defensive and begin to shout for Cummings to “put the knife down.” As the officer wearing the camera steps into the doorway and raises his weapon, Cummings can be seen holding something in his left hand as he backs up in the apartment. The video, which lasts less than a minute, ends with Cummings charging the officers with what appears to be a knife in his hand.

The officer fires his gun and Cummings falls to the floor just before the video cuts off. The footage released by police does not show what transpired immediately after the shooting.

Cummings, 27, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg in the shooting, police said. The officers administered first aid and called for an ambulance, Assistant Chief Rodney Harrison said at the time. Cummings was treated at Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital.

Following the shooting, police said Cummings had answered the door holding two knives and refused to drop them even after repeated demands from the officers that he do so.

The officer who shot Cummings, who was not identified by the NYPD, and his partner were initially called to the location for a report of an emotionally disturbed man who was attempting suicide, police said.