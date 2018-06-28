LATEST PAPER
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park was strangled, ME says

No one has been arrested in Brandy Odom’s killing, police said.

The woman whose remains were found in Canarsie

The woman whose remains were found in Canarsie Park on April 9 was strangled to death, the medical examiner said. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
The 26-year-old woman whose body was found dismembered in a Brooklyn park in April was strangled to death, the city medical examiner said Thursday.

Brandy Odom’s naked torso was spotted by a person walking their dog in Canarsie Park, near East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue, on April 9. The next day, her arms and legs were discovered in plastic bags in the same park.

With the medical examiner’s ruling Thursday, Odom’s death was officially classified as a homicide. Police don’t believe she was dead for very long before her body parts were found, due to the lack of decomposition.

There haven’t been any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

