News Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park was strangled, ME says No one has been arrested in Brandy Odom’s killing, police said. The woman whose remains were found in Canarsie Park on April 9 was strangled to death, the medical examiner said. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 28, 2018 12:28 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The 26-year-old woman whose body was found dismembered in a Brooklyn park in April was strangled to death, the city medical examiner said Thursday. Brandy Odom’s naked torso was spotted by a person walking their dog in Canarsie Park, near East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue, on April 9. The next day, her arms and legs were discovered in plastic bags in the same park. With the medical examiner’s ruling Thursday, Odom’s death was officially classified as a homicide. Police don’t believe she was dead for very long before her body parts were found, due to the lack of decomposition. There haven’t been any arrests and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic $10G reward in case of woman found dismembered in parkA police spokesman said investigators have "numerous leads" in the case. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.