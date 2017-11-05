A body was found floating in the Hudson River on Sunday morning, police said.

Police discovered a fully-clothed 38-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the Hudson River near Jane Street at about 9:30 a.m., they said.

He was transported to Pier 51 by NYPD’s Harbor Patrol and EMS responders pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.

The NYPD said there were no apparent signs of trauma and that the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of his death. The investigations is ongoing, police said.

The man’s name will be released pending family notification, according to the NYPD.