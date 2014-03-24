Body found in garbage bag at Rockaway Beach

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found stuffed inside a garbage bag near Rockaway Beach Monday morning.

The body, which appears to be a man in his 30s, was discovered near Beach 40th Street between Edgemere Avenue and the boardwalk in Queens at about 9:50 a.m., according to police.

Some media outlets incorrectly reported the man was former Nets player Quinton Ross, only to later say the victim was a different man with the same name.

On Monday evening police would not confirm the man’s identity. It is not known how long the body has been there. The case is under investigation, and the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death, police said.