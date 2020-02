NYPD Scuba Units pulled 31-year-old James Miro, of Brooklyn, from the water.

Police say a man is dead after his car crashed through a wooden fence and landed in the waters off Gerritsen Beach.

The NYPD says authorities responded to a 911 call of a water rescue at Gerritsen and Lois avenues on Tuesday just before 4 p.m.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine Miro’s cause of death.