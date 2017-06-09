Body painting event in Times Square inspired by ‘Subway Therapy’ Post-its

Dozens of nude models had “notes” painted on their bodies Friday in the middle of Times Square at an event inspired by the “Subway Therapy” art project.

Artist and founder of NYC Bodypainting Day, Andy Golub, was inspired by the colorful sticky notes that covered the walls of subway stations following the presidential election and decided to translate the idea through body paint.

“The purpose is to spread positivity and acceptance and free expression,” Golub said at the “Body Notes” event Friday, where people were painted with messages they chose themselves. Golub had previously predicted that there would be hundreds of models.

“We’re all born naked, so this is really to celebrate the essence of who we are,” said Marjorie Kouns, who was helping paint the models.

While there were no restrictions to what sayings the models chose, Golub said he encouraged people to pick messages that “bring people together.” Many chose to encourage body positivity.

“Underneath our clothes we’re all naked, so just be true to yourself … there’s nothing really to be scared of, it’s just liberating and feels good to be out in the open,” said Steve, 24, from Long Island, who declined to give his last name.

Lisa Wood, an NYC-based artist, said she was just glad to be “a part of a huge thing.” She said her “Body Notes” message would be to “believe in yourself; believe in your dreams.”

The models chose two paint colors — one for the box with the message and the other for the rest of their body. The painting began at noon and was followed by a photo shoot on the red TKTS bleachers.

People applied to be models through the Human Connection Arts, a nonprofit that Golub founded and that is sponsoring the event.

The fourth annual NYC Bodypainting Day will be on July 22 in Washington Square Park. It has also expanded to other cities, including San Francisco, Berlin and Amsterdam.

With Adeja Crearer