Body pulled from East River remains unidentified, NYPD says

The body was found floating in the East River on Tuesday, July 4, police said.

A man whose body was pulled from the East River earlier this month remains unidentified, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD released a sketch in hopes of identifying the man, believed to be in his 40s.

The man was found unconscious, floating in the river near East Sixth Street and FDR Drive on Tuesday, July 4, at about 8:20 a.m., police said. He was removed and pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.