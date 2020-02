An electrical cord was wrapped around the man’s leg and tied to a cinder block, police said.

A body wrapped in a tarp was pulled from the water in Brooklyn on Saturday by the NYPD and FDNY, police said.

An electrical cord was wrapped around the man’s leg and tied to a cinder block, police said.

The unidentified man was found shortly before 11 a.m. unconscious near East 58th Street and Avenue U in Mill Basin, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the man’s death will be determined by the medical examiner.