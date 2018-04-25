The body of an unidentified man was found in a marshy area of a Queens park Tuesday afternoon, hours after another body was pulled from the Hudson River, police said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was found by someone hiking in Kissena Park near 161st Street in East Flushing at about noon, according to cops. He had trauma to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Tuesday, a body was found floating in the Hudson River near Battery Park at about 7:45 a.m. It was badly decomposed and could not immediately be identified, police said.

The day before, the body of a man in his 30s was pulled from the water near the Mill Basin Bridge in Brooklyn at about 9:25 a.m., police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death in all the cases. The investigations are ongoing.