Bodies found in Queens park, Hudson River hours apart, NYPD says

One of the bodies was found in a marshy area of the Kissena Park, cops said.

Two bodies were found hours apart on Tuesday,

Two bodies were found hours apart on Tuesday, one in a Queens park and another in the Hudson River, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
The body of an unidentified man was found in a marshy area of a Queens park Tuesday afternoon, hours after another body was pulled from the Hudson River, police said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was found by someone hiking in Kissena Park near 161st Street in East Flushing at about noon, according to cops. He had trauma to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Tuesday, a body was found floating in the Hudson River near Battery Park at about 7:45 a.m. It was badly decomposed and could not immediately be identified, police said.

The day before, the body of a man in his 30s was pulled from the water near the Mill Basin Bridge in Brooklyn at about 9:25 a.m., police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death in all the cases. The investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

