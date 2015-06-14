Bomb threat directed at Alitalia flight headed to JFK Airport, airline officials say

The threat was to an Alitalia flight from Milan.

A bomb threat was made to an Alitalia flight from Milan, Italy to Kennedy Airport Sunday, officials with the airline said in an email.

Alitalia officials said the Transportation Security Administration informed them of the bomb threat directed at Flight AZ604, which took off from Milan’s Malpensa Airport at 1:30 p.m. local time and landed at Kennedy Airport at 4:08 p.m.

All passengers exited the plane at Kennedy Airport “without any problem,” Alitalia said.

Officials with the Port Authority police referred all questions about the incident to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Calls to the federal agency were not returned Sunday night.