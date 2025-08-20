Men accused of shooting Border Patrol agent in Manhattan park arraigned on state attempted murder charges

The two men accused of shooting an off-duty Border Patrol agent during a robbery gone wrong in a Manhattan park last month were arraigned on a state attempted murder indictment Wednesday.

Christian Aybar and Miguel Mora, who happen to be migrants, both remain in custody on federal charges in the case. Aybar, who allegedly served as the getaway driver, attempted to hang his head and avoid press cameras. Mora, meanwhile, remains in the hospital and was arraigned virtually from his bed.

According to court documents, the pair allegedly spotted the 42-year-old Border Patrol agent on July 19 sitting on a jetty with a female at Fort Washington Park. Mora allegedly hopped out of the vehicle and brandished a gun before creeping up on his target. However, as he reached the officer, both men exchanged gunfire. The federal agent was struck in the face, hand and wrist, while Mora was hit in the thigh and groin.

Mora hobbled back to Aybar, who dropped him off at Bronx Care Hospital. Mora was arrested while in the hospital, and Aybar was cuffed the following day.

The wounded Border Patrol agent, meanwhile, was brought to Harlem Hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say that one of the bullets entered the victim’s jaw, resulting in him undergoing multiple surgeries to repair his tongue and teeth. He also underwent surgery for the wrist wound.

“Even while off duty on a summer night, this officer quickly leapt into action in an act of bravery,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “We are committed to the safety of law enforcement officers in Manhattan, as demonstrated by this in-depth investigation and today’s serious charges. I thank DHS’ Homeland Security Investigations for its collaboration.”

Minutes before the shooting, court documents revealed, the suspects allegedly rode up to a 39-year-old woman as she sat on a park bench. Mora allegedly shoved the woman to the ground after he attempted to snatch her cellphone.

During separate proceedings, both men pleaded not guilty and were remanded in federal custody. Meanwhile, dozens of Border Patrol and Customs Officers packed the courtroom in order to show solidarity for their wounded colleague.

Prosecutors said that Mora has a warrant for his arrest in Massachusetts in addition to these charges; however, the exact details were not immediately available.

Mora has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first- and second-degree attempted robbery, and second-degree assault.