Boy, 2, survives fall from third-story window on Lower East Side

A 2-year-old boy fell from a third-story window early Wednesday and miraculously survived, police said.

At around 1 a.m., the boy fell from the third-story window from an apartment building on Chrystie Street, and police said it’s unclear whether that particular window had protective bars on it. His family was home at the time of the fall.

The boy landed on top of garbage bins on the street, which likely broke his fall. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is in stable condition with internal injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed in the case, and police are currently investigating the incident.