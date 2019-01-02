11-year-old Brooklyn boy may have died from allergic reaction to smell of fish, NYPD says

The boy’s family had been cooking fish on New Year’s Day, cops said.

An 11-year-old Brooklyn boy died Tuesday evening after possibly having an allergic reaction to the smell of his family cooking fish, police said.

The boy, Camron Jean-Pierre, apparently had a reaction just before 7:30 p.m. after his family cooked up cod on New Year’s Day inside their 82nd Street home in Canarsie, an NYPD spokesman said.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology cautions people who are allergic to fish to "stay out of areas where fish is being cooked, as proteins may be released into the air during cooking."