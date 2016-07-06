Quantcast
Boy falls from Bronx apartment window, NYPD says

Lauren Cook
July 6, 2016
1 min read
The boy was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in critical but stable condition, cops said.

A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after he fell from a Bronx apartment window, according to the NYPD.

Police said the boy fell from the fifth-floor window of a building on Bristow Street near East 170th Street around 7:40 p.m.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in critical but stable condition, according to police.

An NYPD spokesman said there was a window guard on at least a portion of the window. Though it remains unclear how the boy got around the guard, police said there is no criminality suspected at this time.

Lauren Cook

