The family of a Brooklyn boy who was fatally struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend is planning to sue for more than $15 million, according to attorney Sanford Rubenstein.

Rubenstein, a personal injury attorney, was expected to file two notices of claim on Wednesday related to the death of 7-year-old Shevon Bethea.

According to police, Shevon was riding a scooter down East 184th Street in Fordham Heights on Saturday afternoon when he collided with the MTA bus at Webster Avenue. He suffered severe body trauma in the crash and was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The 38-year-old bus driver, who entered the intersection with a green light, remained at the scene, investigators said.

“A mother’s worst nightmare has become a reality for this mother,” Rubenstein said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Rubenstein said one notice of claim would be filed on behalf of the family for the wrongful death of Shevon, seeking $10 million in damages. Another notice of claim would be filed on behalf of Dishawn Flanders, 10, who witnessed his brother’s death, seeking $5.5 million for emotional distress.

With Shaye Weaver