Boy runs into Bloomingdale’s on Lexington Avenue after being slashed in face, NYPD says

The suspect also tried to steal the boy’s cell phone, police said.

A 16-year-old boy fled into Bloomingdale’s after he was slashed in the face during an attempted robbery at a nearby subway station Wednesday evening, police said.

The boy had just exited an R train at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station at about 7:30 p.m. when a man tried to steal his cellphone and slashed him on the right side of his face with an unknown object, police said.

He ran out of the station and into the Bloomingdale’s on Lexington Avenue to call 911, they added.

The boy was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center and was in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.