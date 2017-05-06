Boyfriend of slain MTA conductor found dead in New Jersey, source says

Zire King, the boyfriend of slain MTA conductor Jacqueline Dicks, was found dead in New Jersey on Friday night, a law enforcement source said.

The NYPD had been searching for King, 44, since Wednesday and planned to charge him with her murder. Police found King dead at a house in Hackensack, New Jersey, a source said. It was not immediately clear how King died.

According to multiple reports, police were involved in a standoff for several hours before gaining entry to the home.

Dicks, 41, was shot in the head on Elton Street, a block from her home in East New York at about 11:40 p.m. on Monday, police said. Dicks was pronounced dead at the scene. She had just completed her shift and was still wearing her MTA uniform at the time, officials said.

King had previously told investigators that he saw three suspects running from the scene after the shooting, but video footage obtained by detectives later connected him to the incident. King became the top suspect in the investigation after video footage showed him speaking to Dicks just moments before she was gunned down. King was also captured on video getting into his car after the incident, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

King and Dicks had been living together since January and have one child together, according to Boyce.

With amNY.com staff