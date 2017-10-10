Two young boys were rescued from a car parked in midtown early Tuesday morning while their parents were cleaning inside an office building, police said.

Cops were alerted to the silver Mercedes-Benz parked outside 450 Seventh Ave. at about 12:30 a.m. They were able to open the car and remove the boys, ages 2 and 6, a few minutes later, according to police.

The parents of the boys, a 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, were in the building, which has various office spaces, at the time. They told police they were cleaning a unit inside.

The two were taken into custody but had not been charged as of Tuesday morning.

Both boys were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and were medically cleared, police said. It was not immediately clear how long they had been left in the car.