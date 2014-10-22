‘Breaking Bad’ action figures removed from Toys R Us stores

A woman in Florida started a petition to get the figures removed from stores.

Toys “R” Us has decided to remove the “Breaking Bad” action figures from its stores after all.

“Let’s just say, the action figures have taken an ‘indefinite sabbatical,'” a Toys “R” Us spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday, drawing from a quip in the show.

Earlier the company had defended its sale of the figures, noting they were stocked in the adult section of its stores, and intended for adult collectors, not children.

The company’s reversal comes after Susan Schrijver, of Fort Myers, Fl., using the name Susan Myers, gathered more than 9,000 signatures to have the dolls removed on Change.org.

She claimed the show’s “violent content and celebration of the drug trade make this collection unsuitable to be sold alongside Barbie dolls and Disney characters.”

The star of the series, Bryan Cranston, who had initially tweeted that he would burn “my Florida mom action figure in protest,” of Schrijver’s campaign, accepted the news graciously.

“Toys R Us puts Breaking Bad toys on ‘indefinite sabbatical.’ Word on the street is that they were sent to Belize. Nicely played Florida Mom,” Cranston tweeted yesterday.