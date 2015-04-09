‘Breaking Bad’-style meth found inside car near the Holland Tunnel

The car had New Jersey plates.

More than two dozen kilos of “Breaking Bad”-style blue-tinted methamphetamine was found inside a man’s car near the Holland Tunnel, authorities said on Thursday.

Mario Hernandez, 33, was pulled over in his Hyundai Sonata by the corner of King and Hudson streets at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The car had New Jersey plates.

He was found with 25 kilos of the drug inside the trunk, a spokeswoman with the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, and charged with both second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The blue meth was hidden inside stone tile boxes, the spokeswoman said.

Hernandez was awaiting arraignment on Thursday and could not be reached for comment.

In the AMC show, the meth got its color from the unique chemical composition its main character, Walter White, used to make the almost pure drug.

Hernandez’s last address was in Elgin, Illinois, about 40 miles from Chicago, police said.