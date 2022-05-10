BREAKING: One dead, two firefighters and six residents injured in Bronx blaze, FDNY says

One person was killed while two firefighters and six residents were injured during a morning inferno in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, FDNY said.

Firefighters received a report of a fire at 9:05 a.m. on May 10 at 2194 Valentine Ave., near East 181 Street in Tremont, according to FDNY. What started as a blaze in a two story home spread to about four neighboring houses.

One individual was pronounced dead on the scene and several firefighters minor sustaining injuries.

The scene remains active as firefighters report after almost two hours the blaze is under control.

Jason Perez is a nearby neighbor who was with his family when he opened his window this morning to see plumes of black smoke and flames emanating from 2194 Valentine Avenue.

“I went outside and I saw a lady come out and said ‘My kids, my kids are in the house.’ My mom started crying and then we saw an older lady come out and crying,” Perez said, describing the horrific scene and sharing that he tried to help provide comfort to his neighbors.

