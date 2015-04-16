Lactation room to open at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Mother’s Day

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is looking out for NYC moms.

Would you stop by Brooklyn Borough Hall to breastfeed? Photo Credit: Agaton Strom

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is looking out for NYC moms.

“I’m proud to announce I’m creating a public lactation room at #Brooklyn Borough Hall to create a maternal sanctuary for our #BKFamilies!” he announced Thursday via Twitter.

The room, set to open on Mother’s Day, will have a hospital-grade breast pump on hand, rocking chairs and educational books, the New York Daily News reports.

“The reality is a stigma still exists, and until society catches up with the beauty of breast-feeding, we need places where women can feel comfortable,”Adams told the Daily News. “When someone is downtown shopping or doing business, they can have an easy place to breast-feed their baby.”

And in case he didn’t already win the hearts of new moms with this gesture, Adams didn’t stop there.

“We need to fully fund the state law for maternal #depression screening to protect our #BKFamilies,” he continued on Twitter Thursday, and “I urge the State Legislature & @NYGovCuomo to pass #paidfamilyleave this year for our #BKFamilies!”