Det. Brian Simonsen, who was killed by friendly fire at the scene of an attempted robbery in Queens last Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Long Island Wednesday.

“Today we say our final goodbyes,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. “Whether it was as a police academy recruit … or as a seasoned investigator, Brian was always the one you wanted next to you when decisions mattered the most. RIP”

Simonsen's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays, followed by burial at the Jamesport Cemetery. Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to the detective, who was affectionately known as “Smiles,” at his wake on Monday and Tuesday.

Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, Long Island, was shot when he responded to an attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store on 120th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill on Feb. 12. When he, his sergeant, Matthew Gorman, and other officers arrived, suspect Christopher Ransom charged at them with an imitation pistol, police have said.

The officers fired a total of 42 shots, fatally hitting Simonsen in the chest, striking Gorman in the leg and hitting Ransom multiple times. Gorman was released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Thursday and attended Simonsen's wake earlier this week.

The NYPD arrested Ransom and a second man, Jagger Freeman, who is accused of acting as a lookout during the attempted robbery.

Simonsen is survived by his wife, Leanne, and his mother, Linda. His sister, Melissa, was fatally struck by a car in 1992 when she was 13, and his father, Paul, died less than six months later.