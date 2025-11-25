Broadway and beyond heat up the cold months

The Company in “A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023)”

Winter may not be prime time for New York theater—at least not compared to the star-studded fall openings and the awards-hungry spring rush—but this season is unusually robust, with a mix of high-profile revivals, adventurous downtown premieres, and unexpected celebrity turns. From June Squibb’s Broadway bow in “Marjorie Prime” to Michelle Williams leading a new “Anna Christie” and Elevator Repair Service taking on “Ulysses,” the cold months are offering more heat than usual. Here are the productions worth stepping out for.

Marjorie Prime: Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-finalist sci-fi drama finally lands on Broadway with 95-year-old Oscar nominee June Squibb in the title role, backed by Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell. Its 2017 film version featured Lois Smith, Jon Hamm, and Geena Davis. In previews at the Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St., 2st.com.

A Christmas Carol: Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris plays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ handsome and festive production of the Charles Dickens classic, which was seen on Broadway in 2019. In previews at the Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., pacnyc.org.

Anna Christie: Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”) directs a star-packed revival of “Anna Christie” at St. Ann’s Warehouse, with Michelle Williams taking on one of Eugene O’Neill’s toughest heroines opposite Tom Sturridge, Brian d’Arcy James, and Mare Winningham. Begins performances on Nov. 25 at St. Ann’s Warehouse, 45 Water St., stannswarehouse.org.

Tartuffe: New York Theatre Workshop will present Lucas Hnath’s (“A Doll’s House, Part 2”) new adaptation of Molière’s classic French satire attacking religious hypocrisy. The starry ensemble includes Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Bianca Del Rio, Amber Gray, Lisa Kron, and Francis Jue. Begins performances on Nov. 28 at New York Theatre Workshop, 79 E. 4th St., nytw.org.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition: After scoring a surprise Broadway hit last season with “All In: Comedy About Love” — in which rotating casts of celebrities performed live readings of Simon Rich’s comic short stories — Rich and director Alex Timbers are back with a follow-up. The rotating lineup includes Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Mike Birbiglia, Ray Romano, Cecily Strong, Jim Gaffigan, Abbi Jacobson, Wayne Brady, Heidi Gardner, Nicholas Braun, Craig Robinson, and Ashley Park, among others. Begins performances on Dec. 12 at the Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St., alloutbroadway.com.

Bug: Tracy Letts’ cult thriller, in which fragile romance in a dingy motel room between two damaged outsiders quickly mutates into a paranoia-soaked spiral of delusion, danger, and conspiracy, finally reaches Broadway in David Cromer’s acclaimed Steppenwolf staging, with Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood leading the cast. Begins performances on Dec. 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St., manhattantheatreclub.com.

Under the Radar: The annual citywide festival, which showcases international, experimental and multidisciplinary theater, returns for its 21st edition with a diverse new lineup involving more than 20 local cultural institutions. Jan. 7 to 25 at multiple venues, utrfest.org.

Ulysses: Elevator Repair Service (“Gatz”) takes on James Joyce’s literary mountain with seven performers soberly reading the text—until the pints, brawls and debaucheries kick in. Begins performances on Jan. 13 at the Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., publictheater.org.

Coriolanus: This staging of Shakespeare’s political war drama promises to juxtapose live performance against a media-saturated environment, exploring gaming violence and screen combat. Begins performances on Feb. 1 at Polonsky Shakespeare Center, 262 Ashland Place, tfana.org.

Mother Russia: Set in St. Petersburg right after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Lauren Yee’s dark comedy follows two aimless young men who end up surveilling a former pop singer while trying to make sense of capitalism, freedom, and fast food. Begins performances on Feb. 3 at Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., signaturetheatre.org.

High Spirits: The rarely seen 1964 musical adaptation of Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” returns to New York via the Encores! series, with real-life Broadway duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale playing the beleaguered couple whose séance-invited ghost (Tony winner Katrina Lenk) sends their life spinning, with Andrea Martin as the eccentric medium Madame Arcati. Begins performances on Feb. 4 at City Center, 131 W. 55th St., nycitycenter.org.

Marcel on the Train: Tony nominee Ethan Slater (who just played Boq in the “Wicked” film) stars as Marcel Marceau in a new play which traces the legendary mime’s quiet courage in Nazi-occupied France as he helped Jewish children escape. Begins performances on Feb. 5 at Lynn F. Angelson Theater, 136 E. 13th St., classicstage.org.