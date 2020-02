Josette Joseph, 57, is facing assault and harassment charges.

Assistant Principal Josette Joseph, 57, of P.S. 49 Willis Avenue in Mott Haven, was arrested Friday after slapping a 54-year-old teacher, police said.

Joseph is facing assault and harassment charges. Police said they did not know what caused the scuffle.

The school, on E. 139th St., serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.