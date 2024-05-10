According to Chief of Patrol Joseph Kenny, cops are looking for 39-year-old Kashaan Parks, who police believe used a belt to choke out at a 45-year-old woman on 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue before dragging her between two parked cars on May 1st and raping her.

Police have identified the man wanted for a brutal rape in the Bronx, where the suspect is seen wrapping a belt around the victim’s neck and dragging her down the street before engaging in a disturbing sexual act.

According to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, cops are looking for 39-year-old Kashaan Parks, who police believe used a belt to choke out a 45-year-old woman on 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue before dragging her between two parked cars on May 1 and raping her. With the suspect identified, cops believe an arrest will be imminent.

Video footage of the incident, which was caught by a security camera, has gone viral online in recent days. However, cops say they were not immediately aware of the incident since the victim did not report the shocking sex attack.

It wasn’t until the woman was arrested for petty larceny that cops learned of the incident.

However, once detectives asked her about the attack, she fully cooperated and managed to identify the attacker due to distinctive gaps in his teeth.

“Our victim indicated that she had seen him before; she actually described his teeth to us; he had unusual teeth,” Chief Kenny explained. “She said he has space between his teeth.”

Police say they believe the vicious assault stemmed from a conversation the pair had earlier in the night, which involved a promise of money for sex. Yet when the alleged agreement did not come to fruition, Parks allegedly leaped into a rage and slung the belt around the victim’s neck and raped her.

The incident has spawned widespread condemnation from viewers across the internet, including elected officials who have denounced the attack.