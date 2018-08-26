Cops find woman’s remains on a Bronx sidewalk, according to police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

A woman’s remains were found in bags on a Bronx sidewalk on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police received a 911 call about a suspicious package at Crotona Park South and Franklin Avenue around 2:02 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a dismembered body in two bags opposite 636 Crotona Park South, police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released a sketch of the woman and are asking that the public help identify her.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).